Florida Tech Fans Get Early Look At 2018 Panthers With Annual Spring Game, Crimson Defeats Gray 30-25

By Florida Tech // April 1, 2018

Chmelik is 10 out of 20 passing for 109 yards

ABOVE VIDEO: Florida Tech Football hosted its Spring Game Saturday at Panther Stadium with the Crimson offense taking this year’s matchup over the Gray defense, 30-25.

Similar to last year’s game, the annual end of spring scrimmage featured an offense versus the defense showdown. The defense was spotted 25 points and it was up to the offense to beat their counterpart in 75 plays. The Crimson did so with seven plays remaining.

The offense racked up 404 yards, including 210 on the ground and 194 through the air, and averaged 5.9 yards per play over 68 plays. Crimson scored points on five of their 12 drives in the game, including three touchdowns on the final four possessions.

Jordan Johnson showed a great touch in his lone drive of the game, going 2-for-2 for 73 yards with a score. Brandon Ziarno went 2-for-6 and 28 yards but did most of his damage on the ground, finishing with 47 yards on eight carries.

John Padgett was the leading rusher in the game with 55 yards on six attempts and one touchdown. Antwuan Haynes and Corey Lane each carried the ball five times and ran for 25 and 21 yards, respectively. Presbyterian College-transfer Damien McGhee led the offense with four catches for 102 yards and a touchdown. Brian Spurgeon ended with three catches and 59 yards.

The Gray defense racked up six sacks for 21 yards on Saturday. Ian Pittman led the way with two sacks, while Patrick Banks, Thierry Lafortune, Richard Leveille and Jimmy Hinel all earned one sack.

Anthony Matias collected three solo tackles and one assisted stop. Karenz Stephens finished with three solo tackles and Jimmy Hinel recorded two assisted tackles and two solo stops. Dezmond Morgan forced the only turnover in the game, picking off Chmelik on the fifth possession of the scrimmage.

Zachary Leatherman made a 32-yard field goal, his only attempt of the game, to open the scoring on the third drive of the game. He also went a perfect 4-for-4 on point after attempts.

ABOVE VIDEO: Florida Tech QB Trent Schmelik talks with Space Coast Daily’s Alan Zlotrzynski following the Panthers spring game.

Trent Chmelik was the leading passer in the game with 109 yards and an interception on 10-for-20 passing to go along with 29 rushing yards.

Three possessions later, Chmelik capped a 13-play, 80-yard drive with a nine yard touchdown scamper.

Padgett made it 25-17 with a four yard run into the end zone.

Johnson came in off the bench and led a seven play, 90-yard possession that ended with his 33-yard touchdown to McGhee.

The very next possession, Chmelik guided the offense on a five play, 75-yard drive and found Spurgeon for a 38-yard score to win the game for the offense, 30-25.

Now that the spring season has concluded, the Florida Tech football team will now turn its attention to the 2018 season opener against Benedict College on Saturday, Sep. 1, in Columbia, South Carolina. The Panthers home opener is set for the following weekend, Saturday, Sep. 8, versus Newberry College at 1 p.m. at Panther Stadium.

Ticket information for the 2018 season will be released in the coming weeks.

