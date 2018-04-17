VIDEO: Florida Gators Missing Offense Returns in Dan Mullins Gainesville Debut as Head Coach

By Ethan Hughes, FloridaGators.com correspondent // April 17, 2018

offenses produces 52 points, 495 first half yards

ABOVE VIDEO: Highlights from the Gators 2018 Orange and Blue Game.

GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA – When Gators fans piled into Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Saturday afternoon for the annual Orange and Blue Game, they were hoping to see glimpses into a bright future under UF head coach Dan Mullen.

They were not disappointed.

In the first half, the offenses produced 52 points and 495 yards. Young players such as sophomore receiver Kadarius Toney, freshman running back Iverson Clement and freshman quarterback Emory Jones generated ‘oohs’ and ‘ahs’ from the crowd.

Redshirt junior running back Jordan Scarlett, returning from a season-long suspension in 2017, looked like his old self, rushing for 57 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries.

The top two contenders for the quarterback job, redshirt sophomores Feleipe Franks and Kyle Trask, combined for two touchdown passes and no turnovers.

However, this Orange and Blue Game was as much about the past as it was the future. More than 150 former UF players attended the game.

