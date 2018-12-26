UCF Football Head Coach Josh Heupel Named ‘Bear’ Bryant Coach of the Year Award Finalist

By Space Coast Daily // December 27, 2018

winner will be announced live on Jan. 9

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – The American Heart Association, the world’s leading voluntary health organization devoted to a world of longer, healthier lives, announced the finalists for the 2019 Paul “Bear” Bryant Award, sponsored by Marathon Oil Corporation, this week, and UCF’s Josh Heupel was among those honored.

Representing the nation’s best in college football, Heupel is among those competing for the highly-coveted and final title of the season: the 2018 Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award.

The winner will be announced live on Jan. 9, 2019 during the awards dinner and ceremony at the Post Oak Hotel in Houston.

The 2018 award finalists are:

Bill Clark – University of Alabama-Birmingham

Josh Heupel – University of Central Florida

Brian Kelly – Notre Dame

Jeff Monken – Army West Point

Nick Saban – University of Alabama

Dabo Swinney – Clemson University

Jeff Tedford – Fresno State University

Now in its 33rd year, the Coach of the Year Award recognizes the country’s top college football coach for their contributions both on and off the field.

The award is the only college coaching honor selected after all bowl games are concluded and is voted on by the National Sports Media Association.

Heupel was also named a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award and the Associated Press National Coach of the Year Award for his work during the 2018 season.

He was just the third FBS coach in the modern era to lead his program to an undefeated season in his first season as a head coach.

