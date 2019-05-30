Brevard County Native Eric Filgueiras Finishes in Top 20 During NASCAR Debut in Italy

By Eric Filgueiras // May 30, 2019

NASCAR Whelen Euro Series race at Autodromo di Franciacorta, just outside of Milan, Italy

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Opportunities in motorsports can come from many different types of places. Some can be planned, others you take advantage of the timing.

The latter is true for native Brevardian Eric Filgueiras when he received a phone call in the beginning days of May from the Mishumotors team owner in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series with an offer to drive in the next race weekend at Autodromo di Franciacorta, just outside of Milan, Italy.

With this exciting opportunity, and after scrambling to get everything in order on short notice, Filgueiras arrived at the northern Italy racing facility on Thursday to meet the machine he would be driving for the first time in the Elite 1 category.

“Friday would offer only three opportunities to learn both car and course, and with the competition in class consisting of names like Villeneuve, Goossens, Bouchut and more, this would be a large challenge,” said Filgueiras.

“After charting just outside of the top 20 in practice, and the team looking to make setup changes for qualifying, the goal of progression for both the driver and car performance stood to be very important throughout the entire Mishumotors camp.”

Discussing and experimenting with new setup changes, the qualifying result was again a step in the right direction, but Filgueiras would have to settle for a 25th place starting position for his first-ever NASCAR competition.

The early afternoon rain that was forecast ultimately held off allowing the 28 car field to take a dry weather green flag.

Avoiding multiple first lap collisions, the #70 car found itself just inside of the top 20 during the initial full course caution.

Upon cleanup and a green flag, the fight continued until Filgueiras was intentionally spun from behind by another driver, along with another full course caution flying.

With just under halfway left in the race, Filgueiras would claw his way back up and finish in the 20th position, earning a top 20 finish in his first NASCAR race.

Following a successful first race, the team and driver’s sights began to set on furthering this result.

Race 2 began strong, but would not reproduce the same action as just after a quarter way through the race, the car needed to be retired with a mechanical failure.

“It’s disappointing to end the weekend this way, but I’m content with the entire experience of my first NASCAR weekend,” said Filgueiras.

“I can’t thank Mishumotors enough for allowing me this opportunity to compete at such a prestigious level with such high ranking competitors, and I can’t wait to be back.

“This was all possible thanks to great partnerships- Mishumotors, Lipten Energy Solutions, Kovi Consulting, SPEEDCOM Communications and Plattinum Products.”

