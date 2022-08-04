POLICE: 41-Year-Old Bicyclist Dies After Traffic Crash on North Atlantic Avenue in Cocoa Beach

By Space Coast Daily // August 4, 2022

Bicyclist sustained serious injuries and was flown to an area trauma center

BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA – Erica Dildine, 41, a bicyclist who was involved in a traffic crash on Monday, died of her injuries Wednesday, according to Cocoa Beach Sergeant and Public Information Officer Jacki Hughes.

According to Sgt. Hughes, the crash took place on the 4000 block of N. Atlantic Avenue.

“Reports suggest that Cocoa Beach Police responded to the southbound lanes of North Atlantic Avenue near Belt road at about 6:15 a.m. in reference to a traffic crash involving a bicyclist on August 1,” said Sgt. Hughes.

Sgt. Hughes said Dildine, whose permanent address is unknown, may have been traveling in the outside travel lane when she struck a vehicle traveling in the same direction in the inside lane.

“Dildine sustained serious injuries and was flown to an area trauma center where she succumbed to her injuries days later on August 3,” said Sgt. Hughes.

The driver of the vehicle, Quentin Palascak, 18, of St. Cloud, was uninjured.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Cocoa Beach Police Department at 321-868-3251.

