Multi Grammy Award Winning Morgan Heritage Launches iJAM Music Festival on April 4

By Space Coast Daily // January 23, 2020

The iJAM Music Festival makes its debut at Orlando’s Tinker Field on Saturday, April 4

ABOVE VIDEO: Grammy Award-winning Morgan Heritage (Roy “Gramps” Morgan, Peter “Peetah” Morgan and Memmalatel “Mojo” Morgan) announced the iJAM Music Festival – Where Impact Meets Music.

One-day festival will feature international music superstars performing a spectrum of genres including Reggae, Rock, R&B, Soca, Latin and much more

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – Grammy Award-winning Morgan Heritage, including Roy “Gramps” Morgan, Peter “Peetah” Morgan and Memmalatel “Mojo” Morgan, announced the iJAM Music Festival – Where Impact Meets Music.

The iJAM Music Festival makes its debut at Orlando’s Tinker Field on Saturday, April 4. Tickets went on sale to the general public on Friday, January 10.

The one-day festival features international music superstars performing a spectrum of genres including Reggae, Rock, R&B, Soca, Latin, and much more all while bringing awareness through music and maintaining a sound mind, body and soul.

Since their formation in early ’90s, unwavering philanthropic ideals have always been at the forefront for Morgan Heritage. Remaining faithful to their fundamentals, they have woven together their music and principles and orchestrated a musical mission, which is the iJAM Music Festival.

From Africa to America, these benevolent brothers continue to embrace their sense of duty and aspire to spread the word of humanitarian causes.

Headlined by Morgan Heritage, the Royal Family of Reggae, the iJAM Music Festival includes a star-studded lineup including Busy Signal (Dancehall & Reggae), Less Than Jake (Ska Punk), Baha Men (Junkanoo & Pop), Marcia Griffiths (Reggae), Boris Bilbraut (formerly of Cultura Profética), Pumpa (Soca), Gondwana (Latin), Laza Morgan (Reggae & Pop), Jemere Morgan (Reggae, Pop & Hip-Hop), Esh x Schief (Alternative/Acoustic), Sailor Jane (Reggae & Soul) and many more.

The family-friendly festival will also include international fare, holistic experiences, Health & Wellness purveyors and Clean the World soap education and a Kidz Zone. iJAM Music Festival patrons will experience the true meaning of “One Love.”

The iJAM Music Festival is a brilliant idea brought to Central Florida by the legendary Morgan Heritage.

How can you not be a part of it? With such an array of artists from different genres, and iHeartMedia’s ability to reach the masses to promote this event, it’s a win-win combo for our community.

“We look forward to watching this event grow each year and seeing just how much of a positive impact it has on our little piece of the world and how we can show our commitment to one love,” said Supa Dave, iHeartMedia Event Sales & Production Manager/On-Air Talent

To further their mission, The Morgan Heritage Foundation aims to facilitate and create programs that provides a clear path to success for the youth and has partnered with Clean the World, a non-profit, global-health organization committed to improving the quality of life for vulnerable communities around the world through water, sanitation and hygiene for all those affected by poverty, homelessness, and humanitarian or natural crises.

“When Morgan Heritage and Central Florida Deals approached us about being apart of the iJAM Music Festival, we knew immediately that it would be a great fit,” said Shawn Seipler, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Clean the World.

“This festival is an opportunity to raise awareness, build social impact, and serve the community. We are honored to partner with this talented family group of Grammy award-winning performers to spread love to those in need.”

Since 2009, Clean the World has distributed over 53 million bars of soap, hygiene kits and other wash supplies and provided aid to over 10 million people in 127 countries.

“Through our partnership, our goal is to bring awareness about Clean the World’s mission to save millions of people with proper hygienic health,” said Mojo Morgan.

“By recycling soap and other discarded hygiene products, Clean the World saves lives with items that traditionally end up in landfills. Thousands of children under the age of five years old, their lives are cut short due to inflections and diseases that are preventable.

