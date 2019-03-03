Florida Tech Hoops Ends Disappointing Season With 81-64 Loss To Palm Beach Atlantic

By Florida Tech // March 3, 2019

Panthers finish season 8-20 (2-18)

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA – The Florida Tech men’s basketball team dropped its season finale to Palm Beach Atlantic, 81-64, at Rubin Arena.

The Panthers finish 8-20 overall with a 2-18 mark in the SSC. PBA ends the year with a 13-15 record and was 9-11 in the league.

Derek Murphy paced Tech with his 10th double-double of the season on 23 points and 10 rebounds. Murphy scored in double-figures all 28 games this season. Trey Schaneville recorded 11 points and three rebounds. Darius Wright, Antonis Pefanis, and Nieja Jordan each scored seven points in the game.

The Sailfish got off to a quick start scoring the first nine points of the game. Tech would cut it to 11-8 with 14:58 to go in the first half following a 1-of-2 effort at the charity stripe by Jordan.

An 11-2 run by PBA, capped by a pair of free throws by Andrew Moemeka, had the home team leading 22-10 with 11:29 to go in the half.

Despite trailing by double-digits for much of the first half, the Panthers were able to make a late run to close the opening frame. Florida Tech outscored PBA, 13-7, the final 6:50 and the Crimson & Gray went into halftime trailing the Sailfish, 39-33.

Schaneville opened the second half with a three to trim the deficit to 39-36. However, from there the Sailfish scored 13-unanswered to take a 52-36 advantage with 14: 52 to go.

PBA built its lead to as much as 23 points with 8:15 to go. The Sailfish would cruise the rest of the way to earn the season sweep of the Panthers.

Florida Tech made 22-of-61 (.361) from the field, including 8-of-26 (.308) from three-point range, and 12-of-16 (.750) at the charity stripe. PBA shot 30-of-61 (.492) in the game and 6-of-18 (.333) from long range. The Sailfish knocked down 15-of-19 (.789) free throws.

PBA finished with an advantage in rebounds, 40-34, points in the paint, 48-24, and fast break points, 14-0.

Despite the result and the skid to end the season, Florida Tech has a lot to look forward to for next season. The Panthers lose their lone senior in RJ Coil but return everyone else, including SSC-leading scorer Derek Murphy and a slew of young talented players. Next year should definitely be a good one for the Crimson & Gray.

